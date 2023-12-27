First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. 111,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $918.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

