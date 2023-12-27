First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.48. 128,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 501,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $934.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

