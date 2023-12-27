First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.