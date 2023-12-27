Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) CFO Robert W. Hau Sells 188,088 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.01. 1,761,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,539. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

