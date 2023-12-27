Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

Shares of Fleetwood Bank stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

Get Fleetwood Bank alerts:

About Fleetwood Bank

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.