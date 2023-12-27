Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Shares of Fleetwood Bank stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192. Fleetwood Bank has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.
About Fleetwood Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fleetwood Bank
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.