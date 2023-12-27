Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,168.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

