Frax (FRAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.56 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $649.17 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,462,235 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

