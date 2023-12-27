Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %
FRHLF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 26,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.57.
About Freehold Royalties
