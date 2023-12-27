Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0671 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 1.0 %

FRHLF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. 26,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.