Fuchs (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.62

Fuchs SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.62 ($44.64) and last traded at €40.52 ($44.53), with a volume of 60088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €40.22 ($44.20).

Fuchs Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.19.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

