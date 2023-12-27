Fusionist Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $244.95 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Fusionist token can now be bought for about $11.15 or 0.00025938 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $244.95 million and approximately $139.80 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 11.45096757 USD and is down -13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $151,026,882.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

