G999 Price Down 40.2% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,561.04 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

