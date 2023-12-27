Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of Gamehost stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.13. 420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.00. Gamehost has a one year low of C$7.65 and a one year high of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.39 million during the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 18.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gamehost will post 0.9902703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, electronic gaming tables, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

