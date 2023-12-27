Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $236.71 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $236.71 million and approximately $42,613.33 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00003637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,404.47 or 1.00040732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012074 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010611 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00209306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.57599996 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $60,140.34 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

