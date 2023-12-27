Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.73 and last traded at $40.73. Approximately 1,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Global X Guru Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

