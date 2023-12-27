Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.37). Approximately 338,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 172,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.09. The company has a market capitalization of £24.80 million and a PE ratio of -414.29.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

