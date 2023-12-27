GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 354,813 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $689,851.84.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 4,086,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,385. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $543.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.23.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,310,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 1,600,339 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 1,575,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

