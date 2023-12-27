Granite Construction Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.