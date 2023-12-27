GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD) to Issue $3.01 Dividend

GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 3.0051 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 25,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,101. GraniteShares 1.5x Short NVDA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.02.

