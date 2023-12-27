Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces $0.44 Variable Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE GHI opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greystone Housing Impact Investors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.
