Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces $0.44 Variable Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 94.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

NYSE GHI opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.28.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $26.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

