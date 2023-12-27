Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 270,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,584. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

