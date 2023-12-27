Head to Head Analysis: Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) versus Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) and Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lichen China shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Lichen China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51% Lichen China N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 2.05 $45.17 million $1.00 40.17 Lichen China $33.81 million 1.54 $7.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Apollo Medical and Lichen China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apollo Medical and Lichen China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Lichen China.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Lichen China on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

