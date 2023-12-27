Headwater Exploration Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

CDDRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.80.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

