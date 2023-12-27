Headwater Exploration Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Performance
CDDRF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.80.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
