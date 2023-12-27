Hedera (HBAR) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and $89.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00027760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,664 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.587757 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08772133 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $106,743,092.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

