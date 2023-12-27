Hermez Network Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00008982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $142.40 million and $115,363.17 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00021721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,394.32 or 1.00002211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00214899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.63896084 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $38,148.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.