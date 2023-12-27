HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,852. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

