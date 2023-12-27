HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $74,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BABA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. 9,612,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.