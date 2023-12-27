HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,431,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 801,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 48.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

