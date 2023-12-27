HighMark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 251,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 321.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the period.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.43. 21,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $37.67 million, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

