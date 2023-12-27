Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $176,036.90 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

