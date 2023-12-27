Horizen Price Hits $11.38 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $11.38 or 0.00026145 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $164.98 million and approximately $18.21 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00074349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,495,081 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

