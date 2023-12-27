Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 122,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 89.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 352.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

