Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Plans $0.70 Annual Dividend

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7035 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

HLIT stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.09. 2,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790. Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$22.74 and a twelve month high of C$43.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.56.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focusedexclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

