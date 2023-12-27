Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Down 1%

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €174.10 ($191.32) and last traded at €177.00 ($194.51). 3,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €178.70 ($196.37).

Hypoport Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hypoport Company Profile

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

