IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $707,037.12 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,528,733 shares in the company, valued at $946,278,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. 58,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.26. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $86.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IES by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the second quarter worth about $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in IES by 4,466.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IES by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in IES by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

