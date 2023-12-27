IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.41

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4079 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

IGIFF remained flat at $26.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

