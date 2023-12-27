Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.45 Billion (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $156.20 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

