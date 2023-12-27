Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 753,001 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 753,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $1,694,252.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,949,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $290,412.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKKT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 26,150,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,928. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $645.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Bakkt by 109.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

