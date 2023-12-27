Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 1,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.54 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

