Insider Buying: Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Park Lawn alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,090.00.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.56. 67,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,577. The firm has a market capitalization of C$671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. Park Lawn Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.44.

Park Lawn Announces Dividend

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.97%. Analysts predict that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2379747 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLC

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.