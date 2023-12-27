Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 5,224 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $114,719.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

CSTL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 167,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,112. The stock has a market cap of $595.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

