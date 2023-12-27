Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 165,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

