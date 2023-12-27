Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ ELVN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 165,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.