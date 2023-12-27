Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 56 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $14,861.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $266.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,310. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The company has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

