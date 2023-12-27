Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 1,435 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %

Snap-on stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

