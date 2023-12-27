Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $160,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Parthemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Eric Parthemore sold 2,140 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $145,520.00.

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SNEX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. 109,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,642. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $73.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

