Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 27,310 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vidya Raman-Tangella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $84,602.10.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 3,187,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 155.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $660.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

