Insider Selling: Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Sells 6,915 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,451.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $33,287.15.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $36,146.00.
NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 54,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,783. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 471,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 8.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 743,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
