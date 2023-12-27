Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $925,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at $23,187,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Friday, November 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. 711,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,398. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 310,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,614,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,609,000 after buying an additional 444,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter valued at about $399,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.