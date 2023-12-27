International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 199,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP increased its position in International Bancshares by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 659,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,227,000 after acquiring an additional 227,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

