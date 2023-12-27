International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 199,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150. Insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
