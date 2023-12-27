Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.72 or 0.00022362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $130.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00027760 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,214,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,897,496 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

