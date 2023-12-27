Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. Approximately 353,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 654,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Oil Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 53.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 32.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

